UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NED Leadership Reveals To Pranksters That Blacklisted US Agency Keeps Operating In Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 02:42 PM

NED Leadership Reveals to Pranksters That Blacklisted US Agency Keeps Operating in Russia

He leadership of the US Congress-funded National Endowment for Democracy (NED) non-profit organization told two Russian pranksters, who posed as Belarusian opposition leaders, that they continue to work actively in Russia and also had a role in nurturing the protest movement in Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The leadership of the US Congress-funded National Endowment for Democracy (NED) non-profit organization told two Russian pranksters, who posed as Belarusian opposition leaders, that they continue to work actively in Russia and also had a role in nurturing the protest movement in Belarus.

Pranksters Vovan and Lexus contacted senior representatives of the US agency, having introduced themselves as Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and her team members. In a video call posted on the pranksters' YouTube channel on Monday, NED officials disclosed that they had actively financed and supported anti-government programs in the region and coordinated efforts with prominent political activists in a number of countries, including Russia.

"We make grants directly to organizations in Belarus, and have done so for a very long time and the critical area here first of all is free media. We support the journalists ... We support people if they have to flee the country, we support their temporary stay in other countries and all the needs that they have," NED President Carl Gershman said.

Speaking about the agency's work in Russia, the official said that although the NGO had been blacklisted as an undesirable organization in the country, it still supported many groups and activists, including jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny's associate Leonid Volkov.

"We're following closely their own strategy, you know. They're looking now toward the Duma elections in September and they have a long-term strategy and that too is an important area of dialogue between your movement and the Russian movement as to how to carry the struggle forward with a combination of both the protests that they've been having but also now preparing for the Duma elections and local elections as well," Gershman noted.

During the prank call, Nina Ognianova, who supervises the NED's work with local groups in Belarus, said that the foundation had been supporting Belarusian NGOs for more than 20 years.

"A lot of the people who have been trained by these hubs, who have been in touch with them and being educated, being involved in their work, have now taken the flag and started to lead in community organizing," Ognianova added.

After Alexander Lukashenko won the presidential election in August for the sixth time, Belarus witnessed massive protests by opposition contesting the official results of the election. The opposition claims electoral fraud, saying that Tikhanovskaya, an opposition candidate, was the real winner. The opposition called for a rerun of elections while appealing for broadening international sanctions against Minsk.

Related Topics

Election Protest Russia Democracy Minsk Lead Belarus August September YouTube Media All Lexus Opposition

Recent Stories

National Netball C'ship rescheduled, to be held in ..

38 seconds ago

Study shows China's Sinovac vaccine reliable, posi ..

1 minute ago

Moscow Court Upholds Refusal to Open Criminal Case ..

1 minute ago

Cyberattack Cripples Health Service in New Zealand ..

3 minutes ago

OPINION - Ransomware Groups Unlikely to Attack Cri ..

3 minutes ago

Italy intercepts 400 kilos of cocaine bound for Ko ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.