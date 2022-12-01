Need to Preserve OSCE Is Out of Discussion - Polish Foreign Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) The need to preserve the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) is not being discussed, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said on Thursday.

"The need to preserve ... the OSCE is not for discussion for us," Rau, said.

Earlier in the day, the annual conference of the 29th OSCE Ministerial Council started in the Polish city of Lodz as Poland assumed chairmanship in the organization.