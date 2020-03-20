Needed Amount of COVID-19 Testing Has to Be Scaled Up 100 Times - WHO Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) projects that the amount of COVID-19 testing that will be needed has to be scaled up by up to 100 times, WHO Health Emergencies Programme Executive Director Michael Ryan said on Friday, as the global number of COVID-19 cases has surpassed 263,000.

"We are currently validating the number of lab tests need, but if I give you a sense of scale, WHO has distributed 1.5 million lab tests around the world. If we look forward in this epidemic, we project ourselves forward number of months and the amount of testing that is going to be needed ” we need to scale that up approximately 80 to 100 times," Ryan told an online briefing.

He stressed that there was currently no talking about doubling or tripling the availability of lab tests, as it should be potentially increased much more significantly.