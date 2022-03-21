UrduPoint.com

Negative Impact Of US-Russia Tensions Within UN 'Clear To All' - Dujarric

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2022 | 11:31 PM

The negative impact of tensions between UN member states such as the United States and Russia continues to be clear to all members of the organization, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday

"It is clear to all to see the negative impact that exists within the United Nations' legislative bodies... and especially when you talk about the Security Council, tensions between the permanent five members of that Security Council. That's why the Secretary General has always called for greater dialogue," Dujarric said at a press briefing when asked about the impact of ongoing US-Russia tensions on UN functioning.

