UrduPoint.com

'Negligence' By WHO Staff To Blame For Sexual Abuse In DRC: Commission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 11:15 PM

'Negligence' by WHO staff to blame for sexual abuse in DRC: commission

Independent investigators mandated by the World Health Organization (WHO) to probe allegations of sexual abuse by its staff in the DR Congo cited "clear structural failures" and "individual negligence" in a report released Tuesday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Independent investigators mandated by the World Health Organization (WHO) to probe allegations of sexual abuse by its staff in the DR Congo cited "clear structural failures" and "individual negligence" in a report released Tuesday.

The abuses were committed by personnel hired locally as well as members of international teams in the country to fight an Ebola outbreak from 2018 to 2020.

The commission interviewed dozens of women who were offered work in exchange for sex, or who were victims of rape.

The 35-page report paints a grim picture, noting "the scale of incidents of sexual exploitation and abuse in the response to the 10th Ebola outbreak, all of which contributed to the increased vulnerability of 'alleged victims' who were not provided with the necessary support and assistance required for such degrading experiences".

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference Tuesday that the report "makes for harrowing reading".

WHO Africa chief Matshidiso Moeti said: "As WHO leadership we apologise to these people, to the women and girls." The special commission cited "individual negligence that may amount to professional misconduct" in the report.

It also said it found "clear structural failures and unpreparedness to manage the risks of incidents of sexual exploitation and abuse" in the poor central African country.

And the investigators underscored a "perception of impunity of the institution's staff on the part of alleged victims".

Related Topics

Africa World Exchange Poor Reading Congo May Women 2018 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service ..

Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service and Reserve Authority

16 minutes ago
 Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperatio ..

Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperation with GCC&#039;s General Secr ..

31 minutes ago
 Dubai schools gear up for full return to face-to-f ..

Dubai schools gear up for full return to face-to-face learning from 3 Oct

2 hours ago
 Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces v ..

Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces visits Wahat Al Karama

2 hours ago
 4th Global Wedding Excellence Retreat concludes

4th Global Wedding Excellence Retreat concludes

2 hours ago
 US, South Korea Agree to Boost Defenses After Pyon ..

US, South Korea Agree to Boost Defenses After Pyongyang Missile Tests - Joint St ..

10 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.