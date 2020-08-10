Negligence Due to Corruption Main Possible Cause of Beirut Explosion - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Investigators probing the deadly explosion at the port of Beirut are considering all possible versions of causes that led to the tragedy, suggesting that negligence caused by corruption is the main one, informed sources told Sputnik.

According to the sources, "the investigation is focused on the reasons for the continued storage of a batch of ammonium nitrate despite written notifications of its storage's risks."

"The most likely version is negligence directly related to corruption in society, especially in light of the fact that successive governments of Lebanon did not dispose of a dangerous shipment of ammonium nitrate, which continued to be stored in the port of Beirut for more than seven years," a source close to the investigation said.

The source stated that the shipment of chemicals to the port of Beirut was unlikely made for "political purposes." Moreover, investigators have no information confirming that the shipment of ammonium nitrate was meant for the Hezbollah movement or armed groups in Syria.

Last week, a powerful explosion occurred at the port of Beirut, killing at least 158 people and injuring over 6,000, per the latest estimates. According to the authorities, the explosion was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, confiscated by the customs services in 2014. Multiple countries, including Russia, have already offered their assistance in dealing with the consequences of the blast.