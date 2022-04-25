Negotiating Process Between Russia, Ukraine Not Over - Russian Foreign Ministry

The negotiating process between Russia and Ukraine has not ended, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) The negotiating process between Russia and Ukraine has not ended, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

"Both Russian and Ukrainian negotiating teams exist, they have been formed, met repeatedly, both face-to-face and online. The negotiating process have not ended. As for other formats, I have no information at the moment," Zakharova said on the air of Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station.