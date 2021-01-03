UrduPoint.com
Negotiating Teams Of Afghan Government, Taliban To Resume Peace Talks On Tuesday - Source

Sun 03rd January 2021

Negotiating Teams of Afghan Government, Taliban to Resume Peace Talks on Tuesday - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2021) Members of the Afghan government negotiating team and their Taliban counterparts are expected to return to Qatar on Monday to start the second round of face-to-face peace talks the next day, a member of the government team told Sputnik on condition of anonymity on Sunday.

According to the source, the negotiating teams had an opportunity to hold talks with different Afghan officials and groups during the winter break. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is expected to hear the report on these meetings.

In mid-December, Sputnik has been told by an anonymous informed source that both negotiating teams would go on a break at the end of the month until the first week of January.

The intra-Afghan peace negotiations began in the Qatari capital of Doha on September 12. The talks were overshadowed by a series of disagreements and a surge in violence, including armed clashes and bomb blasts across the country.

On December 2, both sides announced that they had agreed on the rules and procedures governing the ongoing peace talks and that the substantive items on the agenda could now be discussed.

