Negotiations Between Normandy Four Brings Berlin Summit Step Closer - Ukrainian Presidency

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 12:10 PM

Negotiations Between Normandy Four Brings Berlin Summit Step Closer - Ukrainian Presidency

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) The head of the office of Ukraine's Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, said that the talks held on Friday of advisers to the leaders of the Norman Four countries took a step closer to holding the summit in Berlin.

The negotiations of the advisers, which also took place in Berlin were joined by Russia's Dmitry Kozak, Germany's Jan Hecker, France's Emmanuel Bonne and Ukraine's Andriy Yermak. According to the Ukrainian side, the meeting lasted 11 hours.

"Today's meeting took a step closer to holding the summit in Berlin," Yermak was quoted as saying in a statement.

During the last meeting of advisers, Ukraine, Germany and France expressed their readiness to make every effort to implement the agreements of the Normandy Four reached in Paris.

The parties also agreed on the need to make every effort to fully implement the decisions of the Paris summit, in particular, on the need to ensure a complete and comprehensive ceasefire.

Earlier, Kozak said that at the talks on Friday in Berlin, the parties worked out a specific mechanism for the implementation of a ceasefire in the Donbas, but it's rather early to talk about the Normandy Four summit.

