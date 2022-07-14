UrduPoint.com

Negotiations Between SAS, Striking Pilots Fail - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) The latest round of negotiations between striking pilots' unions and Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) was unsuccessful, Danish broadcaster TV2 reported on Wednesday.

The conflict between the pilots' unions and SAS broke out in early June. According to the airline's estimations, the strike can lead to the cancellation of nearly half of all scheduled flights and may affect around 30,000 passengers daily. Flights operated by SAS Link, SAS Connect and the airline's external partners will not be impacted by the striking campaign.

The negotiations to settle the conflict took place in Stockholm and lasted for nine and a half hours.

Yet the talks appeared to be another failed attempt to achieve a new agreement between SAS and the company's pilots, the broadcaster said.

Chief Executive Officer of the SAS Group Anko van der Werff said earlier that the pilots' strikes jeopardize the future of the company, threatening the jobs of thousands of people.

SAS is the Nordic region's leading carrier with major hubs located in Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm. The airline performs flights to a variety of destinations in Europe, the United States and Asia.

