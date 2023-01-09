Negotiations between UK Health Secretary Steve Barclay and unions representing health workers ahead of a new strike have failed due to the government's demanding more productivity without offering a pay raise, a spokesperson for the Unite union said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) Negotiations between UK Health Secretary Steve Barclay and unions representing health workers ahead of a new strike have failed due to the government's demanding more productivity without offering a pay raise, a spokesperson for the Unite union said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Sky News reported that Barclay would hold a meeting with leaders of unions representing the interests of UK health workers. Similar meetings will also be held by Secretary of State for Education Gillian Keegan and Minister of State for Transport Huw Merriman.

"The government has missed yet another opportunity to put this right. We came here in good faith. What they want to talk about is productivity. Productivity, when our members are working 18-hour shifts. How you become more productive with that, I do not know. So, for the government to be talking about productivity in exchange for a pay award, is an insult," Onay Kasab told Sky News.

Protests by UK health workers have continued in January as previous negotiations between unions demanding higher salaries and the authorities failed.

More than 10,000 ambulance staff in England and Wales will take to pickets on January 11. UK nurses will hold a strike from January 18-19. In addition, a series of demonstrations will be staged by physical rehabilitation specialists in England and health workers in Scotland.

In December, thousands of nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland staged their first strike in 106 years, demanding an increase in wages amid surging living costs. In addition, more than 20,000 ambulance staff went on a strike at the end of 2022.

The UK has been facing a wave of strikes organized by trade unions in recent months due to record inflation. Railway and airport employees, lawyers, post office staff and other workers have been protesting against job cuts and low pay while also demanding improvements in working conditions.

In mid-December, the Bank of England raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points - to 3.5% from 3%. The regulator also said Britain's economy had entered a recession expected to last all of 2023 and the first half of 2024. The UK's annual inflation in November was 10.7%.