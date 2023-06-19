UrduPoint.com

Negotiations Of Kiev's Security Guarantors Led To No Concrete Proposals - Source

Sumaira FH Published June 19, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Negotiations of Kiev's Security Guarantors Led to No Concrete Proposals - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Turkey has received an offer to become a security guarantor for Ukraine and Moscow didn't mind Ankara's mediation, but the negotiations of the guarantor countries did not lead to any concrete proposals, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Sunday.

"There was such an offer from Ukraine, and Russia was not against our presence either, given Ankara's mediation efforts and the ability to negotiate with both sides of the conflict. But the negotiations between the countries that Kiev wanted to see as guarantors did not lead to concrete proposals," the source said.

The United Kingdom, China, the United States, Turkey, France and Belarus were listed as security guarantors for Ukraine in the Istanbul agreement, according to a document that Russian President Vladimir Putin showed to members of the African delegation at the talks in St. Petersburg.

On Saturday, Putin personally received and greeted the African delegates at the Konstantinovsky Palace to discuss the joint African peace initiative on Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey China France Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg Ankara Istanbul Kiev Lead United Kingdom Belarus United States Sunday From Agreement

Recent Stories

PM addresses PPP’s concerns, approves Rs25b aid ..

PM addresses PPP’s concerns, approves Rs25b aid for flood victims

10 minutes ago
 PDM alliance effectively dissolved, says Shah Mahm ..

PDM alliance effectively dissolved, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

45 minutes ago
 Pak-Iran to enhance bilateral trade, expand cooper ..

Pak-Iran to enhance bilateral trade, expand cooperation in diverse fields

2 hours ago
 Pakistan observes 'Day of Mourning’ today for vi ..

Pakistan observes 'Day of Mourning’ today for victims of Greek shipwreck

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.