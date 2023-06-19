ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Turkey has received an offer to become a security guarantor for Ukraine and Moscow didn't mind Ankara's mediation, but the negotiations of the guarantor countries did not lead to any concrete proposals, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Sunday.

"There was such an offer from Ukraine, and Russia was not against our presence either, given Ankara's mediation efforts and the ability to negotiate with both sides of the conflict. But the negotiations between the countries that Kiev wanted to see as guarantors did not lead to concrete proposals," the source said.

The United Kingdom, China, the United States, Turkey, France and Belarus were listed as security guarantors for Ukraine in the Istanbul agreement, according to a document that Russian President Vladimir Putin showed to members of the African delegation at the talks in St. Petersburg.

On Saturday, Putin personally received and greeted the African delegates at the Konstantinovsky Palace to discuss the joint African peace initiative on Ukraine.