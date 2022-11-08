Negotiations on Creation of Security Zone Around ZNPP Continue - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) The negotiations on the creation of a security zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) are continuing, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Tuesday.

"Negotiations are still ongoing. We have proposals from the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency), they are being studied by our competent authorities," Rudenko said.