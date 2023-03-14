UrduPoint.com

Negotiations On Grain Deal Continue, Russia Seeks Fulfillment Of All Obligations - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Negotiations on Grain Deal Continue, Russia Seeks Fulfillment of All Obligations - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Russia will seek the lifting of all restrictions for the export of agricultural products to the global markets, and the grain deal negotiations continue, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told reporters that Moscow does not object to another extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative after the expiration of the second term on March 18, but only for 60 days.

"Formally, negotiations on the deal are continuing... I would like to emphasize once again that the main thing for us is the full fulfillment of the promises that were made by all the parties. In this sense, nothing changes for us, we will work hard and force our partners to fulfill their obligations," Grushko told reporters.

