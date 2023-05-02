UrduPoint.com

Negotiations On Grain Deal May Take Place In Turkey This Week, No Final Date Yet - Source

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2023 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Negotiations on the grain deal with the participation of Ankara, Moscow and Kiev may take place in Turkey this week, but there is no final date yet, a source familiar with the talks told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a senior Ukrainian source, that negotiations on the Black Sea Grain Initiative, with the participation of all parties to the deal, are scheduled for Wednesday.

"I can confirm that they (the negotiations) are planned for this week, but there is no final clarity on the date," the source said, noting that no talks are planned in Istanbul on Wednesday.

The parties are expected to discuss the unhindered implementation of the Black Sea initiative, the source added.

