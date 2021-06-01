Negotiations on Nord Stream 2 Ongoing in Washington - Maas

Negotiations between Germany and the US on Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project are ongoing in Washington, and there is interest in finding a common path, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Negotiations between Germany and the US on Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project are ongoing in Washington, and there is interest in finding a common path, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday.

"As you know, negotiations are now underway between the German government and the administration in Washington, we not only took into account the decision in Washington and the comments of [US] President [Joe] Biden on this topic, but also stressed that we have an interest in finding a common path [to reach a solution]," Maas told reporters ahead of a meeting with his counterparts from NATO member states.

The top diplomat added that sides will find the solution eventually and Berlin supports dialogue with Washington on this matter.