Negotiations on Resuming Operation of Kabul Airport Ongoing, Berlin Offers Support -Merkel

Negotiations with Qatar and Turkey on resuming the operation of the Kabul airport are underway, and Berlin is ready to provide technical support, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Negotiations with Qatar and Turkey on resuming the operation of the Kabul airport are underway, and Berlin is ready to provide technical support, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.

"We are talking about when the airport will start working, we negotiated with Qatar and Turkey.

Our foreign minister [Heiko Maas] made it clear that he is ready to provide technical assistance here, that we, as the German government, are ready to provide technical assistance," Merkel told a press conference.

The German chancellor added that the Kabul airport is critically important for Afghanistan in terms of receiving medical and humanitarian aid.