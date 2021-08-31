UrduPoint.com

Negotiations On Resuming Operation Of Kabul Airport Ongoing, Berlin Offers Support -Merkel

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 04:08 PM

Negotiations on Resuming Operation of Kabul Airport Ongoing, Berlin Offers Support -Merkel

Negotiations with Qatar and Turkey on resuming the operation of the Kabul airport are underway, and Berlin is ready to provide technical support, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Negotiations with Qatar and Turkey on resuming the operation of the Kabul airport are underway, and Berlin is ready to provide technical support, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.

"We are talking about when the airport will start working, we negotiated with Qatar and Turkey.

Our foreign minister [Heiko Maas] made it clear that he is ready to provide technical assistance here, that we, as the German government, are ready to provide technical assistance," Merkel told a press conference.

The German chancellor added that the Kabul airport is critically important for Afghanistan in terms of receiving medical and humanitarian aid.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Turkey German Qatar Berlin Angela Merkel Government Airport

Recent Stories

Funeral prayer for martyred policemen offered

Funeral prayer for martyred policemen offered

3 minutes ago
 Russians Warned of Higher Death Risks Within 6 Mon ..

Russians Warned of Higher Death Risks Within 6 Months After COVID-19 Recovery

3 minutes ago
 Turkey reports 19,557 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey reports 19,557 daily COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago
 Over 1.4 mln highest single-day doses inoculated: ..

Over 1.4 mln highest single-day doses inoculated: NCOC

3 minutes ago
 DRC recommends 29 candidates to be appointed on de ..

DRC recommends 29 candidates to be appointed on deceased quota

7 minutes ago
 5.5-magnitude quake hits 261 km E of Levuka, Fiji ..

5.5-magnitude quake hits 261 km E of Levuka, Fiji -- USGS

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.