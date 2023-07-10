Negotiations on Situation in Ukraine Currently Impossible - Russian Envoy to Vienna

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Negotiations on a peaceful settlement of the situation in Ukraine are impossible at the moment, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the military security and arms control talks in Vienna, said on Monday.

"Negotiations are currently simply impossible. If the Americans wanted to, they would force the Ukrainians to sit down at the negotiating table," Gavrilov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.