Negotiations On TikTok Sale 'Ongoing' - White House

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 11:10 PM

Negotiations on TikTok Sale 'Ongoing' - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The talks on the sale of Chinese video sharing app TikTok are underway, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Monday.

TikTok has chosen a bidder for its US, New Zealand and Australian businesses, and could announce the deal as soon as Tuesday, media reported.

"Negotiations are ongoing on the sale of TikTok," McEnany said at a press briefing.

She repeated the claim that the Chinese government could use TikTok applications to access "significant amounts of private data on users."

Tech giant microsoft, in partnership with Walmart, and Oracle are the two top contenders for the deal, which comes amid intense pressure from the Trump administration that the TikTok be sold to a US entity over Washington's concerns about the data privacy of Americans using the service. The sale price is expected to be in the range of $20 billion to $30 billion.

