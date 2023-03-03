Negotiations to Extend Grain Deal Hit Deadlock, No Clarity - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) Negotiations on the extension of the grain deal under the auspices of the UN have hit an impasse, there is no clarity at the moment, a source familiar with the talks told Sputnik on Friday.

The deal is set to expire on March 18.

"The negotiation process on the part of Turkey and the UN did not stop, various initiatives and options are being proposed. But the situation has become deadlocked when it is not clear whether the initiative will be continued, whether guarantees will be received for the entry of Russian agricultural products and ammonia to world markets. It is necessary to resolve it in a short time," the source said.