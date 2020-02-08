Negotiations to Revive Russian-French Inter-Parliamentary Commission Underway - Ambassador

Negotiations are underway between Moscow and Paris for the resumption of the inter-parliamentary commission featuring the lower legislative chambers of both countries, Russian ambassador to France Alexey Meshkov told Sputnik Saturday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) Negotiations are underway between Moscow and Paris for the resumption of the inter-parliamentary commission featuring the lower legislative chambers of both countries, Russian ambassador to France Alexey Meshkov told Sputnik Saturday.

"We are negotiating with the French side on the resumption of the work of the high inter-parliamentary commission at the level of chairmen of the State Duma of the Russian Federation and the French National Assembly," Meshkov said

The high Russian-French interparliamentary commission was established in 1995 and ran annually until 2013 with 10 members from each side's lower houses.

The commission was suspended after Europe's fallout with Russia over the crisis in Ukraine.

Meshkov expressed hope that this "important instrument of parliamentary diplomacy will once again work."

The diplomat then assured that French President Emmanuel Macron's attendance of the military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Great Patriotic War victory in Moscow on May 9.

Despite France toeing the European line of sanctions against Russia, Macron has made efforts to strengthen ties with Moscow since his election in 2017.