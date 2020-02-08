UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Negotiations To Revive Russian-French Inter-Parliamentary Commission Underway - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 18 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 04:09 PM

Negotiations to Revive Russian-French Inter-Parliamentary Commission Underway - Ambassador

Negotiations are underway between Moscow and Paris for the resumption of the inter-parliamentary commission featuring the lower legislative chambers of both countries, Russian ambassador to France Alexey Meshkov told Sputnik Saturday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) Negotiations are underway between Moscow and Paris for the resumption of the inter-parliamentary commission featuring the lower legislative chambers of both countries, Russian ambassador to France Alexey Meshkov told Sputnik Saturday.

"We are negotiating with the French side on the resumption of the work of the high inter-parliamentary commission at the level of chairmen of the State Duma of the Russian Federation and the French National Assembly," Meshkov said

The high Russian-French interparliamentary commission was established in 1995 and ran annually until 2013 with 10 members from each side's lower houses.

The commission was suspended after Europe's fallout with Russia over the crisis in Ukraine.

Meshkov expressed hope that this "important instrument of parliamentary diplomacy will once again work."

The diplomat then assured that French President Emmanuel Macron's attendance of the military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Great Patriotic War victory in Moscow on May 9.

Despite France toeing the European line of sanctions against Russia, Macron has made efforts to strengthen ties with Moscow since his election in 2017.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe France Paris May 2017 From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 9, 2020 in Pakistan

15 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

11 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

11 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.