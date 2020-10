The Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations in Moscow on Friday will fail if Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will say something like "Karabakh is Armenia," Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations in Moscow on Friday will fail if Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will say something like "Karabakh is Armenia," Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

"If he [Mnatsakanyan] will say something like that today, then there will be no negotiations. I have said it, and no one will force us [to negotiate]," Aliyev said during an address to the nation.