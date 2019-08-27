UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Negotiations With Russian Sailors' Abductors In Cameroon Waters Continue - Source

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 09:08 PM

Negotiations With Russian Sailors' Abductors in Cameroon Waters Continue - Source

Negotiations with pirates who abducted eight sailors, including three Russian nationals, off Cameroon's coast earlier in August continue, a source from the employer company told Sputnik Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Negotiations with pirates who abducted eight sailors, including three Russian nationals, off Cameroon's coast earlier in August continue, a source from the employer company told Sputnik Wednesday.

"Everything seems normal so far. Negotiations are ongoing," the source said, adding that the sailors feel well and are kept together in acceptable conditions given the situation.

However, there is still no information on the abductors' demands.

A source familiar with the situation previously told Sputnik that the kidnapped crew members were examined by a doctor, were given malaria prevention medication and the necessary clothes.

The Marmalaita, a multipurpose cargo vessel belonging to German company MarConsult Schiffahrt and sailing under the flag of Antigua and Barbuda, was attacked by pirates near Cameroon's Douala port on August 15. The pirates abducted eight out of the 12 crew members, including three Russian nationals from St. Petersburg, Vladivostok and Murmansk. The vessel itself was not seized and is still anchored in the port.

Related Topics

Russia German Company Doctor Douala Murmansk Vladivostok St. Petersburg Antigua And Barbuda Cameroon August From

Recent Stories

Amir Khan, Pakistani origin British boxer visits L ..

50 seconds ago

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) not ..

13 minutes ago

Govt. striving to transform PIA into an efficient, ..

54 seconds ago

Russia, Turkey raise concerns over fighting in Syr ..

55 seconds ago

Sochi Agreements on Syria's Idlib Being Implemente ..

57 seconds ago

US consumer confidence dips in August

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.