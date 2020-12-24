Negotiators Finalise Post-Brexit Trade Deal
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 08:57 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :European and British negotiators finalised a post-Brexit trade deal on Thursday, officials from both sides said, as EU chief Ursula von der Leyen prepared to hold a news conference.
"A deal is done," a UK government spokesperson said. A European Commission spokesman tweeted that von der Leyen and EU negotiator Michel Barnier would speak to the press shortly.