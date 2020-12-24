UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Negotiators Finalise Post-Brexit Trade Deal

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 08:57 PM

Negotiators finalise post-Brexit trade deal

European and British negotiators finalised a post-Brexit trade deal on Thursday, officials from both sides said, as EU chief Ursula von der Leyen prepared to hold a news conference

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :European and British negotiators finalised a post-Brexit trade deal on Thursday, officials from both sides said, as EU chief Ursula von der Leyen prepared to hold a news conference.

"A deal is done," a UK government spokesperson said. A European Commission spokesman tweeted that von der Leyen and EU negotiator Michel Barnier would speak to the press shortly.

Related Topics

United Kingdom From Government

Recent Stories

One killed, three injured separately

3 minutes ago

DSJ visits Central Jail Sahiwal, releases 7 person ..

3 minutes ago

Governor for devising plan to increase cultivation ..

3 minutes ago

MQM leaders express condolence over demise of jour ..

3 minutes ago

NAB rebuffs Pakistan Cotton & Ginners Association' ..

17 minutes ago

Baltnews Head Says Riga 'Destroyed' Remaining Trus ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.