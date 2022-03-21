Negotiators to Share Their Vision for Syrian Constitution on Monday - Representative

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2022 | 02:53 PM

The delegations of the Syrian government and opposition parties are expected to present their principled positions on the reform of the national constitution at the new round of negotiations of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva on Monday, a member of the SCC civil society delegation, Mais Krydee, told Sputnik

"The negotiations will last five days. It is expected that a delegation (of the external Syrian opposition) from Riyadh will express its principled vision, and a delegation from civil society and the government will also voice its principled positions," Krydee said.

The parties will be able to familiarize themselves with each other's positions on Monday, she noted, adding that the agenda of the seventh round of negotiations had been agreed with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen.

"As a delegation from civil society, we put forward a principle based on state identity," Krydee said.

Delegations from the government and civil society arrived in Geneva on Saturday, she noted.

Pedersen branded the previous meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva, held from October 18-22, as a "big disappointment," as the sides failed to agree on how to move forward with the negotiations.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee is a UN-brokered format of talks between the parties in the Syrian conflict in a form of a 150-member body with equal representation of the government, opposition and civil society with the aim of drafting a new constitution.

