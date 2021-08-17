Neighbor Nations Ready to Accommodate Extra Air Traffic Over Afghanistan Crisis - IATA

(@FahadShabbir)

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Countries neighboring Afghanistan expressed their readiness to accommodate extra air traffic as flights over the conflict-ravaged country have all but stopped, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Afghan Civil Aviation Authority said the airspace of the country was open only to military aircraft and asked civilian planes to avoid it.

"Traffic through Afghan airspace is lower than usual because of reduced demand due to COVID-19. States near Afghanistan have indicated they can accommodate additional traffic. The use of alternative routes through these states will support safe and secure operations, but will have time, operational and fuel impacts upon airlines," IATA said in a statement.

The association noted that airlines informed it they were bypassing Afghanistan's airspace.

"Airlines normally using Afghan airspace and IATA are maintaining constant coordination and communication through the standard contingency protocols and sharing information via the IATA Global Tactical Operations Portal (ITOP)," IATA added.

The Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) completed the country's takeover on Sunday by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country, while the spokesman for the Taliban's political office, Mohammad Naeem, said that the twenty year war had come to end.