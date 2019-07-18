Neighboring countries main direction of Chinese diplomacy: Wang Yi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jul, 2019 ) : Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Thursday said that neighbouring countries had always been the main direction of Chinese diplomacy and remarked that making friends and diverging differences was a key to handle the relationship with neighbouring countries.

Addressing the ambassadors and senior diplomats of neighboring countries here at a reception hosted by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Asian Ambassadors, he said that countries varied size but were equal. No matter what contradictions and differences between Asian countries, they were always neighbours.

"As long as we truly intersect and trust each other, our relationship will be firmly protected", he added.

The foreign minister also underlined the need for using sincerity to end divide and said that long-term exchanges between Asian countries would inevitably lead to problems of one kind or another.

"The correct way is to be honest and friendly and you will find a solution to the problem properly", he added.

Wang Yi said for cooperation between neighboring countries, all the countries should focus on sustainable cooperation, adding,"Regardless of any difficulties and setbacks, we must consistently push forward mutually beneficial cooperation.

"� He said that this year marked the 70th anniversary of the founding of New China and the 70th anniversary of China's neighbouring diplomacy.

The Chinese foreign minister said since the reform and opening up, the Chinese government had successively proposed a neighboring foreign policy of being a good neighbor, partnering with neighbors, and adhering to good neighborliness, security, and prosperity.

"It has greatly promoted friendly cooperation between China and neighbouring countries and promoted continuous relations between China and neighbouring countries," he added.

Wang Yi said that the current international situation was full of uncertainty and instability, and everyone was thinking about what to do. "China is willing to develop closer relations with Asian countries. Because we live next to each other, we belong to the Asian family." He called upon the envoys to shoulder the responsibility of promoting the development of relations between their respective countries.