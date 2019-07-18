UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Neighboring Countries Main Direction Of Chinese Diplomacy: Wang Yi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 05:27 PM

Neighboring countries main direction of Chinese diplomacy: Wang Yi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Thursday said that neighbouring countries had always been the main direction of Chinese diplomacy and remarked that making friends and diverging differences was a key to handle the relationship with neighbouring countries

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jul, 2019 ) : Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Thursday said that neighbouring countries had always been the main direction of Chinese diplomacy and remarked that making friends and diverging differences was a key to handle the relationship with neighbouring countries.

Addressing the ambassadors and senior diplomats of neighboring countries here at a reception hosted by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Asian Ambassadors, he said that countries varied size but were equal. No matter what contradictions and differences between Asian countries, they were always neighbours.

"As long as we truly intersect and trust each other, our relationship will be firmly protected", he added.

The foreign minister also underlined the need for using sincerity to end divide and said that long-term exchanges between Asian countries would inevitably lead to problems of one kind or another.

"The correct way is to be honest and friendly and you will find a solution to the problem properly", he added.

Wang Yi said for cooperation between neighboring countries, all the countries should focus on sustainable cooperation, adding,"Regardless of any difficulties and setbacks, we must consistently push forward mutually beneficial cooperation.

"� He said that this year marked the 70th anniversary of the founding of New China and the 70th anniversary of China's neighbouring diplomacy.

The Chinese foreign minister said since the reform and opening up, the Chinese government had successively proposed a neighboring foreign policy of being a good neighbor, partnering with neighbors, and adhering to good neighborliness, security, and prosperity.

"It has greatly promoted friendly cooperation between China and neighbouring countries and promoted continuous relations between China and neighbouring countries," he added.

Wang Yi said that the current international situation was full of uncertainty and instability, and everyone was thinking about what to do. "China is willing to develop closer relations with Asian countries. Because we live next to each other, we belong to the Asian family." He called upon the envoys to shoulder the responsibility of promoting the development of relations between their respective countries.

Related Topics

China Lead Family All Government Asia

Recent Stories

Health Authority directs to ensure vaccination of ..

51 seconds ago

Residents demands CDA for desilting of nullah

53 seconds ago

China rescues over 14,165 people in flood season

54 seconds ago

No break in deadlock over EU migrant 'solidarity m ..

56 seconds ago

1,200 year old mosque discovered in Southern Israe ..

5 minutes ago

Two killed in attack on Egypt security forces in S ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.