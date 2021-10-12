- Home
Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 11:28 PM
Neighboring countries should be involved in solving problems in Afghanistan, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Tuesday
ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Neighboring countries should be involved in solving problems in Afghanistan, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Tuesday.
"The involvement of neighboring countries is necessary. This is the issue that Russia has also raised," Draghi said at a press conference in Rome following the G20 summit.