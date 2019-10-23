Algeria, Egypt, Sudan and other neighbors of Libya should be invited to the peace conference in Berlin, the AU commissioner for Peace and Security, Smail Chergui, told Sputnik

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Algeria, Egypt, Sudan and other neighbors of Libya should be invited to the peace conference in Berlin, the AU commissioner for Peace and Security, Smail Chergui, told Sputnik.

According to media reports, the international conference originally slated for October could be postponed until November or even early 2020.

"Another issue is that you cannot organize that conference without all the neighbors of Libya. You have Chad, you have Sudan, you have Niger, Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt. All those countries should be there, at any conference because they are the ones suffering from that situation," the commissioner said on the sidelines of Russia-Africa forum in Sochi.

Chergui told Sputnik earlier in October that the AU was undecided about attending the conference.

The UN Security Council permanent members are expected at the conference as well as Germany � the host � and Italy � which is keenly interested in stemming migration flows on the routes that have Libya as a transit point.

The two major powers in conflict-torn Libya � the west-based Government of National Accord (GNA) and the east-based House of Representatives� � haven't received invitations to attend the conference, a member of the House, Ali Saidi Qaidi told Sputnik earlier in October.