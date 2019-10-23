UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Neighboring States Should Be Invited To Berlin's Libya Peace Conference - AU Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 05:11 PM

Neighboring States Should Be Invited to Berlin's Libya Peace Conference - AU Commissioner

Algeria, Egypt, Sudan and other neighbors of Libya should be invited to the peace conference in Berlin, the AU commissioner for Peace and Security, Smail Chergui, told Sputnik

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Algeria, Egypt, Sudan and other neighbors of Libya should be invited to the peace conference in Berlin, the AU commissioner for Peace and Security, Smail Chergui, told Sputnik.

According to media reports, the international conference originally slated for October could be postponed until November or even early 2020.

"Another issue is that you cannot organize that conference without all the neighbors of Libya. You have Chad, you have Sudan, you have Niger, Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt. All those countries should be there, at any conference because they are the ones suffering from that situation," the commissioner said on the sidelines of Russia-Africa forum in Sochi.

Chergui told Sputnik earlier in October that the AU was undecided about attending the conference.

The UN Security Council permanent members are expected at the conference as well as Germany � the host � and Italy � which is keenly interested in stemming migration flows on the routes that have Libya as a transit point.

The two major powers in conflict-torn Libya � the west-based Government of National Accord (GNA) and the east-based House of Representatives� � haven't received invitations to attend the conference, a member of the House, Ali Saidi Qaidi told Sputnik earlier in October.

Related Topics

United Nations Egypt Germany Berlin Sochi Algeria Italy Tunisia Chad Sudan Libya Niger October November 2020 Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Privatization difficult amid economic downturn: Mi ..

58 seconds ago

Blood appears in Nawaz Sharif's gums after platele ..

4 minutes ago

Etihad Credit Insurance and Abu Dhabi Global Marke ..

11 minutes ago

CarFirst, IHIG join hands for promotion of domesti ..

7 minutes ago

Huawei Deals Sealed at SPIEF With Russian Telecom ..

21 minutes ago

Govt allows JUI-F to hold Azadi March

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.