Neighbors Of Ex-Japanese Prime Minister's Shooter Claim Heard Nothing Suspicious

Muhammad Irfan Published July 09, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Neighbors of Ex-Japanese Prime Minister's Shooter Claim Heard Nothing Suspicious

NARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) The former neighbor of Tetsuya Yamagami, who fatally shot former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday, claimed he had heard no suspicious sounds or shots coming from the apartment of the gunman, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

When asked if he had heard any loud noises from Yamagami's apartment, given that the firearm he had used was homemade, the neighbor living downstairs in apartment 706 claimed that no suspicious noises had ever come from the flat above.

"Sometimes there were sounds of conversations at night. I asked him to be more quiet, but that's all," the neighbor said.

Another local resident, a man who lives in a house across the street, told Sputnik that the apartment building where Yamagami lived was constructed around 10 years ago. As residents move in and out quickly, they may barely know each other even if they occupy neighboring apartments, the man explained.

"I knew there had been an attack on Mr. Abe, but I didn't think things would turn around in the neighborhood where I live. Even explosives experts came last night, and we were asked to leave the building three times," he added.

Abe was attacked on Friday morning in the Japanese city of Nara during his campaign speech. Yamagami, 41, approached the politician from behind and fired two shots from a distance of about 10 meters (33 feet). Police said Abe was conscious immediately after being wounded, but then, during transportation, his condition became critical "with cardiac and pulmonary arrest." Later in the day, Nara Medical University hospital pronounced him dead.

Yamagami was detained at the scene. According to Nippon Television, he served in the country's maritime self-defense forces for three years until 2005. His current occupation is yet to be established. The police stated that the suspect had confessed to the crime.

According to Japanese media, the gunman wanted to oppose an unknown group with which Abe was allegedly involved. Japanese news agency Kyodo cited sources familiar with the investigation as saying that the gunman was initially planning to attack a leader of a religious organization.

