Neither Diplomats Nor Russian Administration Officials Holding Talks on Ukraine - Medinsky

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, commenting on the Swiss statements about the negotiations on Ukraine, has told Sputnik that neither diplomats nor representatives of Russia's administration are holding any negotiations.

"As far as I know, Russian diplomats, representatives of the administration and the government, at either a high or any other level, are not holding any negotiations," Medinsky said.

Earlier, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis told the Tan newspaper that Geneva was hosting secret talks on the Ukraine conflict in Geneva, but these talks were not held at the highest level.