Neither Russia Nor Europe Interested in Disorder, Instability - Macron

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Neither Europe nor Russia is interested in disorder and instability, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

On Monday, Macron met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, while on the next day, he held negotiations with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Kiev.

Both meetings focused on the tensions on the Russian-Ukrainian border.

"This tense situation requires a response profitable both for our Europe and Russia to avoid a war and create elements of stability and transparency. Because neither Russia nor Europe is interested in disorder and instability," Macron wrote on his Instagram page on late Wednesday.

The French president added that he believes in the unity of Europe.