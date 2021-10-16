Neither Russia Nor US Satisfied With Current State Of Relations - Overchuk
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 02:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) Russia and the United States are not satisfied with the current state of relations between the two countries, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told reporters on Friday after meetings with US officials.
"Obviously, neither side is satisfied with the current state of relations and the key note during all the meetings was that relations should be improved," Overchuk said.