Nekislitsa Village In Russia's Bryansk Region Shelled From Territory Of Ukraine - Governor

Sumaira FH Published July 15, 2022 | 10:21 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) The Nekislitsa village in Russia's Bryansk region was shelled from the Ukrainian side on Friday morning, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

"Today at 5 a.m., the border village of Nekislitsa in the Sevsky District was shelled with artillery from the territory of Ukraine.

A power supply line was damaged as a result of the shelling. There are no dead or injured," Bogomaz said on Telegram.

The governor added that the emergency services were working at the site, adding and that a team of electricians also arrived at the site and would begin restoring the power line soon.

