UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Neo-Nazi 'killer' Of German Official Linked To Iraqi Stabbing

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 04:11 PM

Neo-Nazi 'killer' of German official linked to Iraqi stabbing

The far-right suspect who allegedly murdered a pro-migrant German politician is believed to have also attempted to kill an Iraqi asylum seeker, prosecutors said Thursday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ):The far-right suspect who allegedly murdered a pro-migrant German politician is believed to have also attempted to kill an Iraqi asylum seeker, prosecutors said Thursday.

Stephan Ernst, 45, a far-right militant with previous convictions, was arrested on the basis of DNA evidence for the murder of local politician Walter Luebcke on June 2.

Authorities initially said he confessed to the killing. But his lawyer later said the suspect had since retracted his confession.

On Thursday, Germany's federal prosecutor's office said Ernst was suspected of "attempting to kill an Iraqi asylum-seeker in a sneak attack for base motives".

In the January 6, 2016 attack in the town of Lohfelden, Ernst had allegedly "approached the victim unnoticed from behind, and then suddenly stabbed him in the upper back with a knife," said the prosecution service.

"The deciding factor for the act is believed to be the far-right view of the accused," added the prosecutor's office, which takes the lead on investigations into politically motivated or terror-related crimes.

The suspect, who was arrested in June, remains in custody pending trial.

Luebcke was an outspoken defender of Merkel's decision to welcome refugees and in 2015 drew the wrath of right-wing extremists by telling Germans who objected that they could leave the country.

His killing has deeply shaken Germany, raising questions about whether it has failed to take seriously a rising threat from neo-Nazis.

Investigators have been probing the extent of Ernst's neo-Nazi ties and whether he had links to the far-right militant group National Socialist Underground (NSU).

The NSU killed nine Turkish and Greek-born immigrants and a German policewoman from 2000 to 2007, in addition to carrying out bomb attacks and bank robberies.

Related Topics

Murder Attack German Bank Germany Lead January June 2016 2015 From Refugee

Recent Stories

Pandemonium in NA as Speaker denies Ahsan Iqbal sp ..

2 minutes ago

UAE joins Saudi Arabia in naval security coalition ..

2 minutes ago

Humaid Charity Foundation to build 10 villas in Aj ..

58 minutes ago

Turkey, Azerbaijan share strategic, brotherly ties ..

2 minutes ago

Riyadh Asks Iraq for 20Mln Barrels of Crude After ..

2 minutes ago

Saudi oil facility attack termed 9/11 of the energ ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.