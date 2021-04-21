(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Nepal's Department of Drug Administration has granted conditional permission for Emergency Use Authorization of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

"It is to notify to all concerned that the conditional permission has been granted for Emergency Use Authorization of Gam-COVID-Vac Combination vector vaccine to prevent coronaviral infection caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus (Sputnik V)," the department said in a statement.

It said the Russian vaccine could be used to inoculate adults over 18 years old.