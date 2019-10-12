UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nepal Bus Crash Kills 11, Injures Over A Hundred

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 12:21 PM

Nepal bus crash kills 11, injures over a hundred

An overloaded bus plunged down a hill in central Nepal, killing at least 11 and injuring 108 people, an official said Saturday

Kathmandu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :An overloaded bus plunged down a hill in central Nepal, killing at least 11 and injuring 108 people, an official said Saturday.

The packed bus was ferrying passengers -- who had been celebrating the Hindu festival of Dashain -- from Sindhupalchowk to neighbouring Kathmandu.

But the crowded vehicle slipped and fell more than 50 metres at a bend.

"Six people were killed instantly and five more passed away on the way to hospital or while being treated," district official Goma Devi Chemjong told AFP.

Chemjong said 108 people were injured but only 39 were kept for treatment.

"We are investigating what caused the accident," she said.

Accidents are common on Nepal's poorly maintained highways, with the number increasing during the festival season when the roads are far busier and public transport overcrowded.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Vehicle Goma Kathmandu Bend Nepal From

Recent Stories

Japan Announces Highest Level Alert in 7 Prefectur ..

2 minutes ago

US National Space Society Mourns Russian Cosmonaut ..

2 minutes ago

One dead as Typhoon Hagibis prompts emergency warn ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan directs all concerned to ..

2 minutes ago

New blood test detects brain tumors with 87% accur ..

14 minutes ago

Type 2 diabetes: Weight regain reduces cardiovascu ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.