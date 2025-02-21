Nepal Community Fights To Save Sacred Forests From Cable Cars
Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2025 | 12:50 PM
Taplejung, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) They appear tranquil soaring above Himalayan forests, but a string of cable car projects in Nepal have sparked violent protests, with locals saying environmental protection should trump tourism development.
In Nepal's eastern district of Taplejung, the community has been torn apart by a $22-million government-backed project many say will destroy livelihoods and damage ancient forests they hold as sacred.
Across Nepal, five cable car projects have opened in the past two years -- and 10 more are under development, according to government figures.
Critics accuse the government of failing to assess the environmental impact properly.
In January, protests at Taplejung escalated into battles with armed police, with four activists wounded by gunfire and 21 officers injured.
The protests calmed after promises construction would be suspended, but erupted again this week, with 14 people wounded on Thursday -- 11 of them members of the security forces.
"We were in a peaceful protest but hired thugs showed us kukris (large knives) and attacked us -- and we countered them," protest committee leader Shree Linkhim Limbu told AFP after the latest clashes.
He vowed to continue demonstrations until the project is scrapped.
Around 300,000 Hindu devotees trek for hours to Taplejung's mountaintop Pathibhara temple every year -- a site also deeply sacred to the local Limbu people's separate beliefs.
In 2018, Chandra Prasad Dhakal, a businessman with powerful political ties who is also president of Nepal's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, announced the construction of a 2.5-kilometre-long (1.5-mile) cable car to the temple.
The government calls it a project of "national pride".
Recent Stories
Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strengthening security at IDEX 2025
COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK
Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sand-control agent
ADNOC completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ADNOC Gas shares
Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine guns at IDEX 2025
International Charity Organisation distributes 5,000 food parcels across country
UAE President to commence state visit to Italy
GPSSA outlines rights, obligations of insured under federal pension laws
Japan's core inflation hits 19-month high
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2025
EU maritime transport: progress made, but environmental, sustainability challeng ..
More Stories From World
-
Nepal community fights to save sacred forests from cable cars2 minutes ago
-
Moon or Mars? NASA's future at a crossroads under Trump3 minutes ago
-
Trump aide warns Zelensky to stop hurling 'insults', start negotiating32 minutes ago
-
Nissan shares jump 11% on reported plan to seek Tesla investment33 minutes ago
-
Canada beats USA to win heated Four Nations Face-Off final1 hour ago
-
Canada enjoys emotional win as USA gets Olympic motivation1 hour ago
-
Central African Republic makes progress towards upcoming polls despite challenges: Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Alibaba rockets higher to boost Hong Kong market1 hour ago
-
US sends migrants from Guantanamo to Venezuela2 hours ago
-
England and Scotland's Six Nations on the line in Calcutta Cup clash3 hours ago
-
Israel says strikes Lebanon-Syria border crossings used by Hezbollah3 hours ago
-
MLS hoping for World Cup buzz in 30th season3 hours ago