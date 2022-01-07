UrduPoint.com

Nepal Confirms 24 More Omicron Infections

The Nepali government on Friday confirmed 24 new cases of the Omicron variant of the corona-virus, as daily COVID-19 infections are growing in the South Asian country in recent days

KATHMANDU, Jan 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :The Nepali government on Friday confirmed 24 new cases of the Omicron variant of the corona-virus, as daily COVID-19 infections are growing in the South Asian country in recent days.

The Ministry of Health and Population said that the presence of the Omicron variant was confirmed in 24 samples during the gene sequencing of 1,146 samples collected from people tested positive for the corona-virus within the last three weeks.

Nepal reported the first two cases of the Omicron variant on Dec. 6 and the third one on Dec. 23 last year.

The number of samples without S-gene that has been growing day by day lately suggests the omicron variant may be spreading in Nepal, said Runa Jha, director of the National Public Health Laboratory in Kathmandu.

"We used to find two to three samples without S-gene while conducting gene sequencing of around 2,000 samples," she told Xinhua.

"The samples without S-gene have suddenly surged in recent days." According to the World Health Organization, the S-gene is not present in Omicron as a result of multiple mutations the variant has undergone and is considered a marker to identify the latest iteration of the corona-virus.

Nepal's Health Ministry said that it has instructed hospitals to prepare health facilities for a potential surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.

The country on Friday reported 572 new COVID-19 cases, up from 478, 370 and 291 logged in the previous three days, respectively.

Concern is growing in Nepal as India reported 117,100 new cases in the past 24 hours, since the two neighbors share an open border.

