Nepal Confirms Record 740 COVID-19 Cases Over Day, Total Exceeds 15,000 - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) Nepal registered 740 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, marking the record daily increase since the onset of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the Ministry of Health and Population said on Friday, adding that the total number of cases surpassed 15,000.

According to the ministry, there are now 15,259 confirmed cases in Nepal.

One person has died in the preceding day, taking the country's death toll to 32.

The health authorities added that 6,143 COVID-19 patients have recovered.

