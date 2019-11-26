Nepal Envisages New Contracts For Helicopter Deliveries From Russia - Foreign Minister
Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 08:59 PM
Nepal expects new contracts on helicopter deliveries from Russia, the country's foreign minister, Pradeep Kumar Gyawali told Sputnik
When asked if Nepal would be interested in purchasing more helicopters from Russia, the minister said, "Yes, of course.
"
"Russian MI-17 have proved to be one of the best and suitable helicopters in the context of our complex geographical terrains. Already we have several MI-17 which are working very well, so we will discuss further how we can cooperate in this regard ... In principle we are OK [with new contracts], but the details will proceed through the concerned ministry and concerned authorities," Gyawali said.
At the moment, Nepal needs helicopters, but discussions on other sectors are possible, the minister added.