NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The Nepali government has decided to postpone the ongoing budget session in parliament amid a growing dispute within the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP), government sources told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli met with high-ranking members of the ruling party who echoed earlier demands for him to step down as head of government and party chairman.

According to the sources, the decision was made at a cabinet meeting held at Oli's residence in the Baluwatar area in the capital of Kathmandu.

The sources added the prime minister was likely to address the nation later on Thursday as the political crisis deepens.

Oli triggered widespread criticism by claiming that India was attempting to unseat him by conspiring with other party members, a claim his party colleagues say is unsubstantiated.

Nepal's relationship with neighboring India took a sour turn when the parliament last month approved a revised map of the country that included territories under dispute by the two nations.