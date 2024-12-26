Nepal Hosts Hot Air Balloon Festival
Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2024 | 11:50 AM
Pokhara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) With Nepal's snowy Himalayan peaks as a backdrop, the sky above Pokhara transformed into a vibrant canvas of colours for the country's first hot-air balloon festival.
Tourism is a major earner for Nepal, which saw over a million foreign visitors this year after a post-pandemic bounceback, and investments are being made in hotels and airports to cater to travellers.
"We felt that we must bring a balloon festival like this to Nepal," Sabin Maharjan, an organiser of the event, told AFP.
Hot-air balloons from more than 10 countries participated in the festival.
"A ride here can be very exciting as you can see mountains, hills and lakes," Maharjan added.
"All passengers tell us that they are very happy -- such a festival will boost our tourism."
- 'Spectacular' -
The balloons created a mesmerising display against a stunning sight of the snow-capped Annapurna range.
"It is spectacular," American balloon pilot Derek Hamcock, 67, said.
"As soon as you go above the small range here you see all the Himalayas. Unbelievable, every time you see them it is unbelievable."
Balloons shaped as a rat and a frog from were among those joining in the fun, slowly drifting with the breeze.
"You never know where you are going," said Diego Criado del Rey, 29, a balloon pilot from Spain.
"So it is pretty much you and the nature -- not fighting, but being together. You go where the nature tells you."
Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority issued a notice for the skies over Pokhara for a duration of nine days to allow balloon flights.
Although more than two centuries have passed since France's Montgolfier brothers made the first manned flight, ballooning can still capture the imagination.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2024
Guinness World Records teams up with Dubai Marathon
Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish Foreign Minister discuss strategic relations, region ..
Senator Siddiqui optimistic about resolving political tensions through talks wit ..
NLC & DP World launch landmark shipping service from Karachi to Chittagong
Israeli aggressions result in more fatalities, injuries in Gaza Wednesday
At Christmas, Pope calls for ‘silence of arms’, says Gaza situation ‘grave ..
Seminar held in connection with 17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto
Sharjah Consultative Council discusses taxation of companies in natural resource ..
Sharjah Women’s Sports Club excels at Thailand International Rowing Championsh ..
Inaugural Sharjah Festival of African Literature hosts Nobel laureates
More Stories From World
-
Nepal hosts hot air balloon festival5 minutes ago
-
'We couldn't find their bodies': Indonesian tsunami survivors mourn the dead15 minutes ago
-
Japan Airlines says subjected to cyber attack, flights may be impacted25 minutes ago
-
Zelensky condemns Russian 'inhumane' Christmas attack on energy grid25 minutes ago
-
Konstas and Khawaja put Australia on top in 4th Test against India25 minutes ago
-
Attack on prison in southwestern Ecuador kills one34 minutes ago
-
Key public service makes quiet return in Gaza35 minutes ago
-
Japan Airlines reports cyberattack35 minutes ago
-
Japan Airlines reports cyberattack45 minutes ago
-
Tsunami memorials begin as Asia mourns disaster 20 years on55 minutes ago
-
Bridges outduels Wembanyama as Knicks beat Spurs2 hours ago
-
Siren rings as Indonesia mourners mark 20 years after deadly tsunami2 hours ago