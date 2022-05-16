Nepal, India Sign MoU on Construction of Arun-4 Hydropower Project

Kathmandu and New Delhi signed on Monday a memorandum of understanding for the development and construction of the Arun-4 hydropower project with an estimated capacity of 490.2 megawatts in the Sankhuwasabha district in eastern Nepal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) Kathmandu and New Delhi signed on Monday a memorandum of understanding for the development and construction of the Arun-4 hydropower project with an estimated capacity of 490.2 megawatts in the Sankhuwasabha district in eastern Nepal.

The document was signed by the managing director of Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), Kulman Ghising, and a representative of the Indian hydropower company Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN), Nandalal Sharma, during bilateral talks in the Nepali city of Lumbini. The signing ceremony was also attended by Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi.

In addition to the document, the countries signed five other memorandums of understanding to further enhance cooperation in education and culture.

Kathmandu and New Delhi agreed on the Arun-4 project during Deuba's visit to India in early April. The initiative will be implemented as a joint venture of NEA and SJVN, which own 49% and 51% of shares in the project, respectively. Arun-4 is expected to generate 2.1 billion units of energy per year.