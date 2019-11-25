Nepal Interested in Strong Relations With Russia - Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali

Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said Monday he was happy with "the state of cordial relations between Nepal and Russia" and reiterated Nepal's "commitment to build strong partnership with our trusted friends and partners like Russian Federation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said Monday he was happy with "the state of cordial relations between Nepal and Russia" and reiterated Nepal's "commitment to build strong partnership with our trusted friends and partners like Russian Federation."

"Nepal attaches great importance to its relationship with the Russian Federation. I'm happy that after a long break bilateral talks are being held at the foreign ministry level," Gyawali said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Gyawali added that there had been no contacts between the foreign ministers of Russia and Nepal since 2005.

"We are convinced that the Russian Federation has indispensable role in shaping global agenda and making the world peaceful, stable, prosperous, more equitable, just and inclusive," the minister said.

In turn, Lavrov said that the economic ties between the two countries were evolving and remarked that Moscow and Kathmandu supported each other's initiatives in the international organizations, such as the United Nations.