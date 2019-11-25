UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nepal Interested In Strong Relations With Russia - Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 03:10 PM

Nepal Interested in Strong Relations With Russia - Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali

Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said Monday he was happy with "the state of cordial relations between Nepal and Russia" and reiterated Nepal's "commitment to build strong partnership with our trusted friends and partners like Russian Federation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said Monday he was happy with "the state of cordial relations between Nepal and Russia" and reiterated Nepal's "commitment to build strong partnership with our trusted friends and partners like Russian Federation."

"Nepal attaches great importance to its relationship with the Russian Federation. I'm happy that after a long break bilateral talks are being held at the foreign ministry level," Gyawali said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Gyawali added that there had been no contacts between the foreign ministers of Russia and Nepal since 2005.

"We are convinced that the Russian Federation has indispensable role in shaping global agenda and making the world peaceful, stable, prosperous, more equitable, just and inclusive," the minister said.

In turn, Lavrov said that the economic ties between the two countries were evolving and remarked that Moscow and Kathmandu supported each other's initiatives in the international organizations, such as the United Nations.

Related Topics

World United Nations Moscow Russia Kathmandu Nepal

Recent Stories

‘Payments are coming to national kitty,’ says ..

11 seconds ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) to cut ..

4 minutes ago

Bilawal Bhutto to participate in Maulana Fazal u ..

4 minutes ago

Man killed, wife injured in road accident in Faisa ..

4 minutes ago

Accused involved in kidnapping, sexual abuse of ..

4 minutes ago

PPP leader and local poet arrested for his speech ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.