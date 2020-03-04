Nepal Invites Russian Defense Ministry to Climb Mount Everest - Ambassador

The Nepalese Defense Ministry has invited the Russian military to climb the world's highest summit, Mount Everest, later this year as part of an international team including China, India and the United States, Nepalese ambassador to Russia Rishi Ram Ghimire told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The Nepalese Defense Ministry has invited the Russian military to climb the world's highest summit, Mount Everest, later this year as part of an international team including China, India and the United States, Nepalese ambassador to Russia Rishi Ram Ghimire told Sputnik.

"The Nepalese Ministry of Defense has sent an invitation to the Russian Ministry of Defense to climb Mount Everest together this year. I think they will agree. This may happen in May. From late April to late May is a good time to climb Mount Everest. Other months of the year are less suitable," the ambassador said, adding that Nepal was waiting for Moscow's response to the invitation, which was sent a month ago.

According to the diplomat, Kathmandu also invited several other countries to scale Mount Everest as a symbol of friendship.

"We have also invited the militaries of India, China and the United States. It will be an international ascent. Moreover, it is free. Our military will take care of all the expenses," the diplomat said, adding that the cost for a team of 20-25 people would be more than $50,000.

At 8,848 meters (29,028 feet) above sea level, Mount Everest is the tallest summit on Earth. It is situated in the Mahalangur Himal sub-range of the Himalayas. Climbing to mountain takes a month on average, according to the ambassador.