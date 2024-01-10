Open Menu

Nepal Police Arrest 'Buddha Boy' Over Disappearances, Rape

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Kathmandu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Nepal police said Wednesday they had arrested a spiritual leader whose followers believe him to be a reincarnation of Buddha over allegations of disappearances and rape at his ashrams.

Ram Bahadur Bomjan, known as "Buddha Boy" among devotees, became famous as a teenager after followers said he could meditate motionless for months without water, food or sleep.

The 33-year-old guru has a devout following but has long been accused of physically and sexually assaulting his followers, and had been hiding from authorities for several years.

"He was arrested after absconding for several years," police spokesman Kuber Kadayat told AFP.

Police apprehended Bomjan in Kathmandu on a warrant issued for his alleged rape of a minor at an ashram in Sarlahi, a district south of the capital.

They said he was caught with bundles of cash amounting to 30 million Nepali rupees ($225,000) and another $22,500 in foreign Currency.

Accusations of abuse and misconduct against Bomjan stretch back more than a decade.

