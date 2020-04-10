UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nepal Refuses Everest Clean-up Amid Pandemic Calm

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 06:37 PM

Nepal refuses Everest clean-up amid pandemic calm

Nepal's government on Friday rejected calls to use the pandemic lockdown of Mount Everest to stage a cleanup of the world's highest mountain

Kathmandu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Nepal's government on Friday rejected calls to use the pandemic lockdown of Mount Everest to stage a cleanup of the world's highest mountain.

Fluorescent tents, discarded climbing equipment, empty gas canisters and human excrement litter the well-trodden route to the 8,848-metre (29,029-feet) high summit.

Authorities last month suspended permits for all mountain expeditions over the coronavirus outbreak, forcing the Nepal army to cancel an ambitious clean-up on six mountains including Everest.

"It is not possible this season," Danduraj Ghimire, chief of Nepal's tourism department told AFP.

Mountaineering organisations say that the coronavirus crisis is a good opportunity to clean-up what is sometimes called the world's highest garbage dump.

"The government should let a Nepali team just clean the mountain. Apart from clearing trash, it would give employment to Sherpas who have lost this season's income," said Santa Bir Lama, head of the Nepal Mountaineering Association.

Related Topics

World Army Nepal Gas All From Government Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Disinfectant walk-through gate at Sialkot hospital ..

3 minutes ago

Putin, Trump Did Not Discuss Lifting US Sanctions ..

3 minutes ago

CJP takes first suo motu notice over inadequate fa ..

14 minutes ago

Arrivals to Beijing Must Prove Negative COVID-19 T ..

3 minutes ago

South Korea Says 91 Recovered Patients Test Positi ..

3 minutes ago

Govt to leave no stone unturned in providing PPE t ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.