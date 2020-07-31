Nepal Reopens Mount Everest, Other Himalayas for Hiking Following COVID Pause

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) The Nepalese government has resumed the issuance of permits to hike the world's highest Mount Everest and other Himalayan peaks following an almost five-month halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tourism Ministry spokesman Kamal Prasad Bhattarai said on Thursday.

According to Bhattarai, the ministry will work out special health protocols for hikers.

Nepal closed Everest in mid-March, initially until April 30 and then, following an extension, until the end of May. The closure was part of a nationwide lockdown.

The Nepalese government lifted the lockdown last week, letting hospitality and entertainment businesses to reopen.

The international air traffic to Nepal is expected to resume on August 17, whereas all foreigners will have to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrivals.

Nepal's tourism sector suffered a particularly hard blow because of COVID-19. Before the pandemic, foreign hikers used to spend up to $4 million annually for the chance to climb the world's highest peak ” permits on expeditions to Mount Everest used to cost up to $5,500.

As of Thursday, Nepal reported 19,547 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 52 deaths and 14,021 recoveries.