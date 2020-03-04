Nepal, Russia Working Out Payment Options for Mi-17 Helicopters - Ambassador

Nepal is working with Russia on payment options for Mi-17 helicopters, as dollar transactions have been made difficult by US sanctions against Russia, Nepal's Ambassador to Russia Rishi Ram Ghimire told Sputnik

"There is a problem of payment because of sanctions imposed by the US and European countries, so there is [an issue of] how to send that money to Russia," the ambassador said.

"The officials of the Russian Embassy in Kathmandu and the Foreign Ministry officials of Nepal, they met, and they are discussing the issue," the diplomat continued, adding that he did not know what kind of progress had been made on these talks.

The payment in Dollars could be made through China or India, the ambassador added.

"We don't transact in rubles, and Russia also did not recognize our money," Ghimire said, when asked if the payment could be made in national currencies.

As a mountainous country, Nepal is interested in helicopters as means of transportation, Ghimire said.