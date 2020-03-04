UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nepal, Russia Working Out Payment Options For Mi-17 Helicopters - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 12:42 PM

Nepal, Russia Working Out Payment Options for Mi-17 Helicopters - Ambassador

Nepal is working with Russia on payment options for Mi-17 helicopters, as dollar transactions have been made difficult by US sanctions against Russia, Nepal's Ambassador to Russia Rishi Ram Ghimire told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Nepal is working with Russia on payment options for Mi-17 helicopters, as Dollar transactions have been made difficult by US sanctions against Russia, Nepal's Ambassador to Russia Rishi Ram Ghimire told Sputnik.

"There is a problem of payment because of sanctions imposed by the US and European countries, so there is [an issue of] how to send that money to Russia," the ambassador said.

"The officials of the Russian Embassy in Kathmandu and the Foreign Ministry officials of Nepal, they met, and they are discussing the issue," the diplomat continued, adding that he did not know what kind of progress had been made on these talks.

The payment in Dollars could be made through China or India, the ambassador added.

"We don't transact in rubles, and Russia also did not recognize our money," Ghimire said, when asked if the payment could be made in national currencies.

As a mountainous country, Nepal is interested in helicopters as means of transportation, Ghimire said.

Related Topics

India Dollar Russia China Kathmandu Progress Nepal Money

Recent Stories

Imported car sales rise 5.3 pct in Feb., Japanese ..

2 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei flat as investors eye Democratic ra ..

2 minutes ago

Guangdong targets to build 60,000 5G base stations ..

8 minutes ago

Mars, Jupiter, Saturn visible before dawn througho ..

8 minutes ago

Over 20 Afghan Soldiers, Police Officers Killed in ..

8 minutes ago

S.Korea unveils 9.8 bln USD extra budget to boost ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.